Celebrity Gossip: Tony Shalhoub, John Krasinski, Lena Dunham and More!

TONY SHALHOUB HAD COVID: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Tony Shalhoub revealed on the new Peacock web series The At-Home Variety Show that he and his wife Brooke Adams are recovering from coronavirus. He said: “Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus, and it was a pretty rough few weeks. But we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse.”

JOHN KRASINSKI AND EMILY BLUNT’S DAUGHTERS RAISING FUNDS FOR COVID: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3, are using their artwork to help raise funds for chef Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The girls teamed up with Pepsi to redraw the company’s logo, which is available on t-shirts; the soda company is donating $3 million to RERF.

CAMERON EUBANKS IS OUT: Cameran Eubanks’ time on Southern Charm is over. The 36-year-old shared the news in an Instagram comment Tuesday. A fan wrote: “Missing the show! When are you returning?” and she dropped the bombshell: “I am not returning.” Eubanks has starred on the show since it premiered in 2014, and became a fan fave. Will you tune in without Eubanks?

LENA DUNHAM EXPLAINS THAT KISS: Lena Dunham addressed that kissing photo with Brad Pitt. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she said: “Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress. I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend.”

TINA FEY IN TEARS OVER SUPPORT: Tina Fey’s tearful reaction to the mega-amount—$115 million—earned during the star-studded Rise Up New York! telethon benefiting coronavirus Monday has gone viral. “Is this real? Ok. 115 million dollars. We did this! You did this! We are difference makers,” Fey announced, crying. What has most touched you during this pandemic?