Celebrity Gossip: Tom Holland, Tori Spelling, Jennifer Garner and More!

TOM HOLLAND OPENLY FLIRST WITH ZENDAYA: Heating up! Weeks after getting busted smooching his long-rumored girlfriend Zendaya at a stoplight, Tom Holland openly flirted with her on social media. The 25-year-old posted “🔥🔥🔥, after seeing the shots she posted of herself walking the red carpet at Venice.

TORI SPELLING DENIES PLASTIC SURGERY: After seemingly transforming into Khloe Kardashian before everyone’s eyes, Tori Spelling is denying speculation that she’s gone under the knife. “First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff, and with contour, she does makeup like no one else,” Spelling, 48, said on Jeff Lewis Live. “I look completely different,” she admitted. “I look like I’ve had a nose job. Like, it’s straight now.”

JENNIFER GARNER VISITS REFUGEES: Jennifer Garner visited the Afghan refugee center outside of D.C. this week to meet with families who were recently evacuated from the country. “Afghan children have known nothing but conflict their entire lives,” Garner said in a press release following her visit. “I got to see their beautiful art, sing songs and receive some really big hugs.” Garner has been a board member of Save the Children since 2014.

AUDREY DIWAN, PENELOPE CRUZ SNAG TOP HONORS: Audrey Diwan’s L’Evenement. About a woman in search of an abortion, won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Penélope Cruz won the Volpi Cup for her role in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers.

NICHOLAS BRENDON RECOVERING AFTER JAIL STINT: Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon has pulled out of promotional events for Wanton Want, citing medical issues he’s having after being jailed over felony prescription fraud. His manager says he is experiencing paralysis in “his genitals” and legs, and will require major back surgery. He suffers from Cauda equina syndrome, in which nerve roots in the spine are compressed.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ HALLOWEEN SET FOR HYBRID RELEASE: Halloween Kills is set to land on Peacock the same day it hits movie theaters: October 15th. The horror sequel, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Laurie Strode, will focus on the takedown of Michael Myers.