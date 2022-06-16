Celebrity Gossip: Tom Hiddleston, Bam Margera, Blac Chyna + More!

BAM MARGERA REPORTED MISSING FROM REHAB FACILITY: Bam Margera has been reported missing after fleeing from a Florida rehab facility. According to a Delray Beach police report obtained by TMZ, the rehab facility’s manager reported the Jackass star missing on Monday (June 13th). The report notes that Margera, who was staying at the rehab center because of a court order, left in a black sedan without authorization, claiming he was going to check himself into a different facility.

KARDASHIANS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO ‘RUIN’ BLAC CHYNA: Blac Chyna’s attorney claims that the Kardashians are trying to ruin her client by demanding she pay them more than $391,000 in legal fees. Lynne Ciani, who represented Chyna (born Angela White) in her recent trial against the reality TV stars, told Page Six Tuesday (June 14th) that the family “cannot recover” the legal fees from her client and added, “Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work.”

TOM HIDDLESTON CONFIRMS ENGAGEMENT: Tom Hiddleston has confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton. He shared the news with the Los Angeles Times Tuesday (June 14th), adding, “I’m very happy.” The news comes three months after the couple sparked engagement rumors at the 2022 BAFTA Awards where Ashton was spotted walking the red carpet with a diamond ring on her finger.

KEENAN THOMPSON FILES FOR DIVORCE: Keenan Thompson has officially filed for divorce from his wife of 11 years, Christina Evangeline. According to TMZ, the sealed filing includes a request for a 50/50 custody split for daughters Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3. The outlet first broke the news that the couple had separated in April.