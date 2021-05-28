Celebrity Gossip: The Situation, Prince Phillip, Farrah Abraham + More!

THE SITUATION IS A DAD: It’s a boy for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren. The Jersey Shore star shared the fist photo of Romeo Reign Sorrentino on Instagram Thursday (May 27th). Dad tagged the littlest Sorrentino‘s official Instagram in the post. The newborn already has more than 425,000 followers on the official @itsbabysitation account.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY GRANTED DIVORCE: Lisa Marie Presley’s divorce is official. According to court documents obtained by People, a judge granted a dissolution of her marriage to Michael Lockwood on Wednesday (May 26th). Presley married Lockwood, her fourth husband, in 2006 and filed for divorce in June 2016. The two are still sorting out child custody and visitation rights for their 12-year-old twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

SUSAN SARANDON SPEAKS OUT ABOUT HOSPITAL BILLING: Susan Sarandon wants Americans to know that hospitals are now legally required to give patients access to a full rundown of prices for procedures or treatments. The actress appeared on Thursday’s (May 27th) episode of TMZ Live to warn everyone that hospitals are not complying and, in fact, the problem has gotten so bad that the feds have gotten involved.

FARRAH ABRAHAM INSISTS SHE'S GOING TO HARVARD: LinkedIn does not believe that Farrah Abraham is a Harvard student. The Teen Mom star posted on the social media site last month that she was preparing to start studying for a master’s degree in creative writing at the Ivy League university. According to Page Six, LinkedIn reportedly took down the credential because she didn’t have proof of enrollment. On Thursday (May 27th), Abraham tried again, insisting to Page Six that she reposted it “cuz I pay to go there.”

PRINCE PHILLIP PUT HIS AIDES IN HIS WILL: Prince Phillip left behind an estimated $42 million when he died last month and some of that money wil be going to his staffers. According to The Sun, The Duke of Edinburgh made sure to take care of his three close aides in his will. Insiders told the outlet that included his private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson and valet Stephen Niedojallo. However, the bulk of his estate will be left to the Queen and other family members.