Celebrity Gossip: That 70?s Show, David Harbour, Paris Hilton and More!

THAT 70’s SHOW SPINOFF IS ON: Netflix has ordered That 90’s Show, a spinoff of the megahit Fox sitcom That 70’s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original serieswill return. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are on board as writers and executive producer. The original ran for eight seasons and starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.

DAVID HARBOUR TALKS STRANGER FAM: Despite becoming megastars, Stranger Things main man David Harbour says he and the rest of the cast has a “preserved” family dynamc on the set of the hit Netflix series. He said at Comic Con in New York Saturday: “I mean, the funny thing about us is that the whole thing has changed so much, right? And yet when we get together on set, it’s like the first day of the first season where they’re afraid of me because I’m an angry New York actor and they’re little kids. So that has been preserved.”

PARIS HILTON AND CARTER REUM HOST CO-BACH PARTIES: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum hosted co-Bach parties ahead of their wedding this weekend. The pair partied in Vegas. They were spotted at AREA15 (described as an “immersive playground” for adults) and Zouk Nightclub, among other places.

MEGAN FOX? Megan Fox has transformed herself into a crime boss for upcoming thriller Johnny & Clyde. She teased her wicked new role on IG. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” wrote Fox.

BEN & JEN DAZZLE ON RED CARPET: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to have eyes only for each other on the red carpet. This time, they were at the Manhattan premiere of Affleck’s new film, “The Last Duel” on Saturday.

PENELOPE CRUZ ON PEDRO ALMODOVAR: After years of professional partnership, Penelope Cruz feels like her Parallel Mothers director Pedro Almodovar is almost family. She told People: “He’s like family to me. We’re really close. We understand each other. We can read each other’s minds. We can never lie to each other. We don’t even try. So, all of that — it just helps and makes it easy to work with each other. However, on set we make sure to give each other space, so that we maintain respect for one another… It’s a good balance we have. It’s been like 30 years since I met him, and 25 years working together, and I hope many more. He’s really special.”