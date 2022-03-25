Celebrity Gossip: Teresa Giudice, Sandra Bullock, Jill Duggar + More!

TERESA GIUDICE HOSPITALIZED: Teresa Giudice was hospitalized Wednesday (March 23rd) for what he lawyer is calling a “non-cosmetic” operation Thursday morning. James Leonard told TMZ that the Real Housewives star “is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

SANDRA BULLOCK AVOIDS SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE OF ‘THE NET’: Sandra Bullock says she isn’t on social media because she “learned a lot” while staring in the ‘90s action thriller, The Net. The 1995 film followed Bullock as an isolated computer programmer who struggles to keep hackers from wiping her identity after she unmasks a government conspiracy. She told The Jess Cagle Show, “We met real hackers and I remember people going, ‘Does that exist? Do you think we could actually order a pizza from your computer?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’”

JILL DUGGAR EXPECTING A BABY BOY: Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard are expecting a baby boy. On Wednesday (March 23rd), the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way on their family blog, writing, “We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated.” The announcement comes just one month after they announced Jill’s pregnancy following a miscarriage in October.

PRINCE WILLIAM DECRIES SLAVERY DURING SPEECH IN JAMAICA: Prince William spoke out about slavery at a formal banquet during his recent trip to Jamaica. The Duke of Cambridge called slavery an “abhorrent” chapter in history that “should never have happened.” He also reiterated the words of his father, Prince Charles, who said that it put a “stain on our history.” William added, “While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.” Historian Robert Lacey told People that the speech is a “step forward” and “it shows the royal family venturing, quite rightly, into areas they previously wouldn’t have.”