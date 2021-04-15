Celebrity Gossip: Teresa Giudice, John Travolta and More!

PLAYBOY PAST? Luis “Louie” Ruelas is “sex-obsessed,” according to sources who tell Page Six that his libido is insatiable. He is dating The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice. Some women made formal complaints in court, with one claiming he’d “punish” her if she didn’t comply with his sexual demands. “He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted,” she claimed in the court papers. “If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened.”

JOHN TRAVOLTA CELEBRATES LATE SON: John Travolta celebrated his late son, Jett, on what would have been his 29th birthday. The 67-year-old lost his son 13 years ago when he died of a seizure. “Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you,” Travolta captioned the Instagram post.

CHRISTIAN SIRANO AND BRAD WALSH SPLIT: Fashion designer Christian Siriano filed for divorce from his husband of five years, the music producer Brad Walsh. This comes three years after they announced their separation. “Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated,” Walsh wrote on Instagram in 2018. “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself.”