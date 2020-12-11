Celebrity Gossip: Tayshia Adams, Javicia Leslie, Kate Moss and More!

TAYSHIA ADAMS’ EX SPEAKS OUT: Josh Bourelle, who was previously married to Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, told the Reality Steve Podcast that her story alluding to his infidelities “crossed the line.” He said: “I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better. It was hurtful to me. We’re humans. She made just as many mistakes — maybe even more mistakes than I did over the course of our relationship.” He filed for divorce in 2017, after less than two years of marriage.

JAVICIA LESLIE MAKES BATWOMAN DEBUT: Batwoman has released its first full-length trailer for season two, starring Javicia Leslie in the titular role. As fans may recall, Ruby Rose left after the first season, but the question of where her character Kate now is, and how Ryan (Leslie) came to replace her won’t be answered until Batwoman premieres Sunday, Jan. 17 on The CW.

KATE MOSS TAPS DAUGHTER TO MODEL LINE: Kate Moss snagged her daughter Lila to model her new merch line. She told WWD: “Since everyone was living in hoodies in lockdown the team at the agency and I decided it would be fun to create some merchandise of our own.”

MERYL STREEP RECALLS PROM NIGHTMARE: Meryl Streep’s prom was memorable, she told People while promoting her starring role in Netflix’s The Prom. "I had a pretty little dress that my mother had made me. It had two little spaghetti straps," says Streep. "I walked out to the car and I plopped down in the front seat and both spaghetti straps popped off." She added: "I was 14, I had nothing to hold up the dress except my arm. So I kept my arms pinned to my sides for four and a half hours at my prom." The Prom opens in select theaters and arrives on Netflix this Friday.

MATTHEW MORRISON EMBRACES THE GRINCH HATE: Can’t please everyone! Matthew Morrison is responding to the less than stellar reviews he’s getting of his performance in NBC’s The Grinch Musical on Twitter. "Matthew Morrison’s uncomfortably sexual Grinch is ruining my life guys," one wrote, with another tweeting, "My sleep paralysis demon is Matthew Morrison as the Grinch." He sent three kissing emojis addressed “To all the haters.”