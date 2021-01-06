Celebrity Gossip: Taraji P. Henson, Matt James, Gwyneth Paltrow and More!

TARAJI P. HENSON OPENS UP ABOUT DISCUSSING HIS FATHER’S MURDER WITH SON: Taraji P. Henson is opening up about one of the hardest moments of her life: telling her 9-year-old son that his father had been murdered. Her son, Marcell, is now 26. In a sneak peek of today’s (Wednesday) episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji, she discussed the conversation with co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins and therapist Sierra Hillsman. "My son's father was suddenly taken — murdered — when he was 9, and I didn't know how to tell him that," recalled Henson, 50. "I couldn't tell him he was murdered, so I told him he died in an accident." She added: "It was in the paper and I didn't know how to tell him. He was stabbed to death, it was the worst way you could die. I just didn't have the words. I didn't know how to tell a 9-year-old." Each episode of her Facebook Watch show focuses on a different mental health topic.

WHAT ARE MATT JAMES’ DEAL BREAKERS? Everyone has at least one. ET sat down with Matt James after the premiere of The Bachelor to talk turkey about what he wants and doesn’t long-term. He told ET that no-no’s involve lies and … spice. "Honesty [is a must-have]. We gotta be able to trust each other, so if you're a liar then that's a non-starter." Then: "My stomach is jacked. If you're throwing a bunch of spices in there and we're eating crazy, it's probably going to be a non-starter for them, because I'm going to be all gassy. So, the spicy food is going to be hard." Plus: "The last thing, a person has got to be able to laugh. You have to be able to laugh at yourself because life is too short to take everything so serious. So, [I need] someone to have fun with. You gotta have a good time."

GWYNETH PALTROW SINGS PANDEMIC BLUES: Gwyneth Paltrow opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday that her kids Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, are pretty much over the pandemic, with Moses taking it the “hardest.” She said: "What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that, but I think it's very hard to be 14 and … it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed."

HILARY DUFF HOSPITALIZED: Hilary Duff shared on IG Stories that she took a break from social because of a rough holiday. She shared that she developed an eye infection and ended up in the hospital. But all’s well: "My eye is fine, needed antibiotics."

SAMANTHA MORTON URGES FANS TO WEAR A MASK: The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton is asking fans to wear masks. She is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. When fans reached on social media, she assured them, “I’m on the mend. I'll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask."