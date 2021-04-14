Celebrity Gossip: Tan France, Paulina Porizkova, Chadwick Boseman and More!

TAN FRANCE EXPECTING: Queer Eye’s Tan France is expecting a baby via surrogate with his husband Rob France. “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!” Tan, 37, wrote on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of himself with an ultrasound crudely superimposed over his bare stomach. He added: “With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer. [It’s] something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.” Tan and Rob have been together since 2008 and got married in 2013.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA BARES ALL: Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is sharing a full-frontal nude of herself for Vogue’s Czech edition. “Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ,” Porizkova captioned her cover shot on Instagram Tuesday, thanking the “brave folks” at the magazine and the “incredible team behind this photo shoot.”

RARE CHADWICK BOSEMAN INTERVIEW TO AIR: MLB Network will air a rare Chadwick Boseman interview this week as part of its annual Jackie Robinson Day celebration. The footage was taken as part of a sit-down the cabler did with Boseman before the Jackie Robinson biopic 42 was released in 2013. In the clip, he said: "[C]hildren would know who Jackie Robinson [was] from my performance. That set in for me that now I’m responsible for being the face of that and portraying all of the characteristics and the qualities, principles that the man lived under. I also knew that there were a lot of people who viewed him as a hero, that knew him very well and they would be let down if I didn’t live up to those expectations." The Boseman/42 interview segment will begin airing on MLB Network's studio programming Wednesday ahead of the formal Jackie Robinson Day celebration Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

JAKE PAUL ACCUSED OF ASSAULT: TikTok star Justin Paradise is accusing YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault. She claimed the 24-year-old forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2019. He has not responded to the allegations.