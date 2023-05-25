Celebrity Gossip: Steven ‘tWitch’ Boss, Brian Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson + More!

STEVEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS DID NOT HAVE DRUGS IN HIS SYSTEM WHEN HE DIED: New details have been released about the death of Steven “tWitch” Boss. An autopsy report obtained by E! News Wednesday (May 24th) confirms that the Ellen Show DJ had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death. The Los Angeles county coroner’s office ruled that the 40-year-old died by suicide in December.

BRIAN COX SAYS LOGAN ROY DIED TOO SOON: Brian Cox things his character’s death on Succession came out to soon. He told the BBC, “I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. You know, I felt a little bit, oh, all the work I’ve done and finally I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane.” Cox suggested that it would have made more sense to kill off Logan Roy later in the season, during either the fifth or sixth episode.

HONEY BOO BOO IS HEADING TO COLLEGE: Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is a high school graduate. Her mother, Mama June Shannon told E! News at the reality star “is planning on going to college” to study neonatal nursing. Alana graduated from Wilkinson County High school in McIntryre, Georgia on May 20th.

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON TALKS ABOUT OFFICIATING COSTAR’S WEDDING: Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked about the pressure of officiating Sarah Hyland’s wedding on Wednesday’s (May 24th) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The Modern Family star was asked to fill in for Ty Burrell when a conflict came up for his former costar at the last minute. Ferguson explained, “It came down like, 10 days before the wedding. I did not have any notice. And you can’t say ‘no.’ She already knew I was going to the wedding, so it’s like it’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m busy that weekend. I couldn’t get out of it.” Hyland married Wells Adams in August 2022.