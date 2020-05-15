Celebrity Gossip: Southern Charm, Princess Maria, Denise Richards and More!

NAOMI OLINDO AND CHELSEA MEISSNER LEAVING SOUTHERN CHARM? Southern Charm’s seventh season may be missing several familiar faces. Founding cast member Cameran Eubanks announced that she’s leaving the show, and now, Naomi Olindo and Chelsea Meissner are also telling producers they won’t return, sources tell People. On Wednesday, Olindo told Eubanks on Instagram, “I’m so damn proud of you and us @chelseameissner58.”

PRINCESS MARIA GALITZINE DEAD AT 31: Maria Singh, aka Princess Maria Galitzine, has died at age 31 from a “sudden cardiac aneurysm,” an obituary published by the Houston Chronicle confirmed. Her death came days before her 32nd birthday. Maria is a descendant of Emperor Charles I of Austria, and the daughter of Prince Piotr Galitzine and Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine. She leaves behind her son Maxim, 2, and husband, chef Rishi Singh.

DENISE RICHARDS AND CHARLIE SHEEN CONCIEVED … A child on the set of Scary Movie. Denise Richards revealed that she and her ex Charlie Sheen conceived their daughter on the set of the movie when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The 49-year-old spoke fondly of all of his work, saying: “I think he’s a great actor. The first movie that I saw, my dad took me to see, was Platoon when I was younger. So I like all his movies.”

HUGH DANCY ON CLAIRE DANE’S BAD SEX: Hugh Dancy is super psyched that his wife Claire Danes had a terrible one-night stand. He jokes on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show: “The first thing I should mention is that this is complete news to me, so I’m glad I can respond to it,” he joked, before clarifying the story itself is “not news to me,” just that his wife told it publicly. “I can only say that I’m really glad my wife chose to have a one-night stand with an inadequate lover,” he quipped.

ARIE LUYENDYK JR. GOES BLONDE: Arie Luyendyk Jr. has divided Bachelor Nation with his new platinum do. He accurately captioned the pic: “It’s a vibe.” “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?” Jared Haibon quipped. “ARIE!!!!! Hahaha stopppp!” Tayshia Adams joked. “You guys are too much! I’m actually really diggin it!!”