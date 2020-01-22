Celebrity Gossip: Sophia Bush, Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix and More!

SOPHIA BUSH TALKS UNCOMFORTABLE SEX SCENES: Sophia Bush is opening up about some of her less-than-rosy experiences on One Tree Hill. Speaking to Ashley Graham for her Pretty Big Deal podcast, she says: I fought a lot with the writers…I was sort of unaware of the power dynamics at play and I would just say things. I’d be like, ‘I’m not doing this.” She continued: “There was this sort of really weird thing…you look back at it, at the time I didn’t realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this is a long time ago. I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear. And I was like, ‘I’m not doing this, this is inappropriate. Like, I don’t think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to be doing, and to be seeking validation this way.” She showed up to the next episode wearing a turtleneck “just sort of to be spiteful.”

JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT STILL GOT IT? A body language expert thinks Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans who desperately want the pair to reconnect may be onto something. Dr. Lillian Glass tells Page Six that their body language proves their love “never died.” Glass says: “It’s completely mutual and that’s what’s so beautiful about it. They’re completely connected.”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX GOES TO PIG SLAUGHTERHOUSE FOLLOWING THE SAGs: While most of Hollywood hit the party circuit following the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix headed to a pig slaughterhouse. The 45-year-old Joker star is vegan. He said in a video posted to Facebook: “We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it’s a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here.”

EMILIA CLARKE HAS A NEW LOVE: Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke has a new family member! She shared on Instagram: “He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.”