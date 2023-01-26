Celebrity Gossip: Shemar Moore, Austin Butler, Paris Hilton + More!

SHEMAR MOORE WELCOMES A DAUGHTER: Shemar Moore is a dad. The SWAT star announced Wednesday (January 25th) that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Frankie. He wrote on Instagram, “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!”

AUSTIN BUTLER GIVES VANESSA HUDGENS CREDIT FOR ENCOURAGING HIM TO TAKE ‘ELVIS’ ROLE: Austin Butler has finally given his ex, Vanessa Hudgens, credit for encouraging him to take on the role of Elvis Presley. He mentioned the Tick, Tick…Boom star by name in an interview with The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday (January 24th), adding, “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.” He previously referred to her as an unnamed “friend” in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

HULK HOGAN TWEETS FOR HELP AFTER RUNNING OUT OF TP: Hulk Hogan took to Twitter Wednesday (January 25) after running out of toilet paper. According to TMZ, the former wrestler reached out to his 2.2 million followers with a plea of, “I ran out of toilet paper brother, help!!!!!” before deleting the post.

REPORT: KIM KARDASHIAN HELPED PARIS HILTON THROUGH SURROGACY PROCESS: Kim Kardashian reportedly helped Paris Hilton throughout the surrogacy process. A source told Page Six exclusively, “Kim did give her advice on IVF, surrogacy, doctor recommendations, etc.” The Simple Life alum and her husband Carter Reum announced Tuesday (January 24th) that they welcomed their first child – a baby boy – together.