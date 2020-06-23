Celebrity Gossip: Shay Mitchell, Hamilton, Amanda Seyfried and More!

SHAY MITCHELL TALKS RAISING BIRACIAL CHILD: Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has always tried to be open about the perils and joys of motherhood. She tells ET that she is raising her 8-month-old daughter Atlas, who is biracial, amid a historic era of protest, to feel as strong and empowered as she can. Mitchell tells ET: “We’re reading books, one of her nighttime books is A Is for Activist. We’re starting her right now because I think it’s so important to educate them at a young age so they know that truly no matter what you look like, you deserve to love and be loved without judgment, be all and end all and that’s it. Especially coming from a mixed family herself. I hope it’s in our generation and I really pray that it’s in hers as well that there will be a huge change and I slowly see it right now.”

HAMILTON TRAILER DROPS: After a smash run on Broadway, the bio-musical is headed to the small screen on Disney+. The first trailer, which features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s story about Alexander Hamilton, has dropped. Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom, Jr., Phillipa Soo and Jonathan Groff also star. The film will drop July 3.

AMANDA SEYFRIED TALKS MAMMA MIA: Amanda Seyfried says that there may be a third Mamma Mia film on the horizon. Talking to Collider about the fan love for the 2018 sequel, she said: “Well it’s a better story, because they had something to grow on. Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything.” She continued: “Having Meryl [Streep]’s character die kind of gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you’re like, no, we don’t want to lose her. But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back. And Lily James can play young Meryl. It was just perfect. It was so well written.”

ANDY COHEN AND ANDERSON COOPER’S SONS MEET: Good friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper introduced their sons virtually on a Father’s Day episode of Watch What Happens Live Sunday, and it was as cute as you’d expect. “I thought it would be fun if they met right now,” Cohen, 52, told viewers as he held his son Benjamin, 1. Pointing to Cooper, 53, and his son, Wyatt, who was born in April, Cohen added, “That’s gonna be your good buddy and we’re gonna travel together and if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re gonna be great friends.”

DENISE RICHARDS’ DAUGHTER LEARNS TO SAY ‘DAD’: Father’s Day was a double celebration for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her family. Richards revealed that her daughter Eloise, 9, is speaking and learned an important new word. She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to my dad you are the best dad ever. Thank you for always being there & being an amazing role model. I love you so much. And happy Father’s Day to my beautiful husband I can’t imagine a better father for our Eloise & step father for sami & lola. I love you so much. And the greatest gift Eloise being able to say ‘dad’ for the first time a month ago.” She adopted Eloise in 2011, and revealed in 2019 that she suffered from a chromosome disorder in 2019. She said at the time: “She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy.”