Celebrity Gossip: Sharon Osbourne, Daniel Kaluuya, Yaphet Kott and More!

WHAT DID SHE SAY? Embattled The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne called colleague Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and lesbian actress Sara Gilbert a “p—y licker,” according to Leah Remini, who spoke to journalist Yashar Ali. Osbourne’s publicist, Howard Bragman, told Ali in a statement, “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

DANIEL KALUUYA + CAREY MULLIGAN TO HOST SNL: Saturday Night Live will return March 27th with three back-to-back shows hosted first by Maya Rudolph. Daniel Kaluuya, who won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in his role in Judas and the Black Messiah and has been nominated for an Academy Award for the same role, will host on April 3. St. Vincent will be the musical guest. Carey Mulligan, who was nominated for best actress in the Oscars for her role in Promising Young Woman, will host for the first time on April 10. She will be joined on the show by Kid Cudi.

YAPHET KOTT DIES AT 81: Live and Let Die villain Yaphet Kotto has died at age 81. He also starred in Alien, and on the TV show Homicide: Life on the Street. Kotto's wife Tessie Sinahon shared the sad news. Several celebs, including Ava Duvernay, shared their grief on social media.

EMMA STONE SIZZLES: Emma Stone is showing off “killer instincts” in a sneak peek of her starring role in Cruella. Cruella is set to premiere in theaters on May 28.

ASHLEY OLSEN + LOUSI EISNER: Ashley Olsen was seen out with boyfriend Louis Eisner in NYC. The under-the-radar couple is rarely photographed together. The pair were spotted dining with Sara Moonves, editor in chief of W, and her boyfriend, photographer Jeff Henrikson at Altro Paradiso, an Italian eatery in SoHo.