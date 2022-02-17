Celebrity Gossip: Shailene Woodley, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Davidson + More!

SHAILENE WOODLEY AND AARON RODGERS SPLIT: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have split. Multiple sources told In Touch Weekly that the couple has called off their engagement after little more than a year. One insider told the publication, “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together. She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

KELLY CLARKSON FILES FOR NAME CHANGE: She may be the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but you can call her Kelly Brianne. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the American Idol winner has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brienne. According to the outlet, Clarkson wrote on the form, filled out on Feb. 14th, “My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

‘YELLOWSTONE’ ACTOR REFUSES TO ATTEND SAG AWARDS OVER VACCINE MANDATE: Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith announced on Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 16th) that he will not attend the Screen Actors Guild awards because the ceremony requires all attendees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. In a since-deleted video, the cowboy said, “I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs.” Smith is nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Yellowstone.

PETE DAVIDSON IS BACK ON IG: Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram. Page Six reports that a new profile for the Saturday Night Live Star went live Wednesday (Feb. 16th), just days after Kanye ‘Ye’ West took to the platform to insult the comedian. At press time, the @pmd page had already gained 440k followers but had not yet posted anything.

SHARNA BURGESS AND BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN ARE HAVING A BOY: It’s a boy for Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. The dancer made the gender reveal announcement on Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 16th), writing, “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. [Blue Heart Emoji] Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022.” This is the first child for Burgess and the fifth for Green who shares three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.