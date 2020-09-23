Celebrity Gossip: Scott Disick, Bindi Irwin, Leah McSweeney and More!

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH SCOTT & SOFIA? Maybe nothing. Despite Scott Disick‘s having left a trail of flirty comments on ex Sofia Richie‘s IG, it seems the pair are still off. “Scott and Sofia’s most recent breakup was definitely serious, and they were done,” a source tells Us Weekly. “But Scott is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life.” Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit,” Richie captioned a photo of herself in a tan suit and black turtleneck. Disick commented on the pic in Hebrew, writing, “Shanah tovah umetukah,” which translates to “have a good year.” The pair split this summer after getting back together; they’ve been on and off for three years.

BINDI IRWIN SHARES BABY’S SEX: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are welcoming a baby girl in 2021. The 22-year-old animal activist shared the news on social media, writing: “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

LEAH MCSWEENEY WILL BE BACK: Leah McSweeney will return to the Real Housewives of New York she shared in comments on social media, after posting about her recent signing with WME. “Yes. Let’s see if they can negotiate fora real raise!” Ben O’Keefe responded, to which McSweeney replied: “I’m coming back. My work here isn’t done yet.” McSweeney became a fan favorite on RHONY, quickly bonding with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley, who exited the show earlier this summer after six seasons.

CASSIE RANDOLPH GETS SUPPORT: Bachelor Nation is supporting Cassie Randolph amid her legal case against former partner Colton Underwood. Last week, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. “Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full,” the 25-year-old wrote. “You inspire me,” Alayah Benavidez, who competed on Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, commented.