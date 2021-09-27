Celebrity Gossip: Sarah Jessica Parker, Tom Felton, Michael Douglas and More!

SARAH JESSICA PARKER MOURNS WILLIE GARSON: Sarah Jessica Parker is sharing special memories with her late co-star, Willie Garson. Garson died at 57 of pancreatic cancer. The pair, who starred in Sex and the City together, were also friends for more than 30 years. She called the loss “unbearable,” adding that her initial “silence” after his death was “a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish.”

TOM FELTON IS OK: Tom Felton scared fans when he collapsed at a celebrity gold match in Wisconsin on September 23rd. But he told fans on social media that his “on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages to get well soon.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAYS! Married duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished each other happy birthdays on September 25th. Douglas, 77, said all of his “fantasies” came true when he met his wife. “I’ve lucked out at this time in my life. I just lucked out.” Zeta-Jones, 52, wrote: “Happy Birthday to me.Happy Birthday to him, Happy Birthday to my husband and his wife, Happy Birthday to me, and me, and me, and Michael.”

VICKI GUNVALSON TOLD HOUSEWIVES THEY WOULD DIE FROM VACCINE? Vicki Gunvalson told her fellow Real Housewives of Orange County stars that the COVID-19 vaccine would kill them. “She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda. Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die,” an insider told Page Six, adding that Gunvalson’s point of view has “nothing to do with religious reasons.”

EMILY IN PARIS SETS SEASON 2 PREMIERE: Emily in Paris will return to Netflix on December 22nd. The dramedy starring Lily Collins also dropped its first teaser.

MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: Michael K. Williams died of a fatal drug overdose, according to multiple reports. The Wire star’s official cause of death is acute intoxication from fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.