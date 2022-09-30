Celebrity Gossip: Sarah Jessica Parker, Rebel Wilson, Ned Fulmer + more!

SARAH JESSICA PARKER MOURNS STEPFATHER: Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the loss of her stepfather, Paul Griffin Forste. The Sex and the City star missed the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28th amid a family emergency. A rep for the star confirmed to US Weekly Thursday, “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Griffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76. In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”

DUA LIPA AND TREVOR NOAH SPOTTED ON NYC DATE: Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah were spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York City Wednesday (September 28th). Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the pair sharing a meal at a Jamaican restaurant in the east Village called Miss Lilly’s. Sources told the outlet that they “sat close together” during the meal and then took a walk where they were spotted stopping “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

REBEL WILSON PAYS TRIBUTE TO PITCH PERFECT’S 10TH ANNIVERESARY: Rebel Wilson paid tribute to Pitch Perfect on the film’s 10th anniversary Thursday (September 29th). The actress, who played Fat Amy in the film, wrote on Instagram, “10 years!! Wow!! Love to everyone involved with these films – the highest grossing musical comedy films of ALL TIME!!! We love our fans and are so grateful to you! I’ll be playing the soundtracks whilst I’m at the gym today, remembering all those fun times!!”

TRY GUYS STAR AND WIFE ‘WORKING THINGS OUT’: Try Guys star Ned Fulmer and his wife Ariel appear to be trying to work things out on the heels of his cheating scandal. TMZ caught the couple out in Los Angeles together Wednesday (September 29th) where Ariel told the photographer they’re working on working things out” between them. Ned was recently fired from his popular YouTube show after photos surfaced of him kissing one of the Try Guys producers.