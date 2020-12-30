Celebrity Gossip: Sarah Hyland, Reese Witherspoon, Anwar Hadid and More!

SARAH HYLAND REVISITS TOUGHEST MOMENT: XOXO star Sarah Hyland revisited, at a fan’s request, "a moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic." She posted a shot of herself and Vanessa Hudgens sitting front row at the MOSCHINO Spring-Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort presentation in Los Angeles. She captioned the snap, "Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture. Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event."

REESE WITHERSPOON TALKS MONEY TALK: When Ryan Phillippe made an off-the-cuff comment at the 2002 Oscars, Reese Witherspoon admits she was thrown. The were married at the time, and they presented the Best Makeup Category at the 74th Academy Awards. When Witherspoon, now 44, turned to Phillippe, now 46, and asked if she could read the winner, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. “You make more than I do. Go ahead,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star responded. When Margaret Gardiner asked her about on the HFPA in Conversation podcast, she said: “He did say that, and no, it wasn’t scripted. He didn’t tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So, I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment.”

ANWAR HADID BACKTRACKS ON VACCINE COMMENTS: Anwar Hadid is backtracking after saying he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine The 19-year-old clarified on IG Story: “Im not ‘anti vax’ I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects. I have taken vaccines before but As someone who has had a compromised immune system. I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others.”

NICK MCGLASHAN’S DEATH LIKELY DRUGS RELATED? Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan appears to have died from a drug overdose, TMZ reports, citing police evidence found at the Nashville hotel he was staying in. McGlashan previously publicly battled alcohol and drug addiction.

EMMA ROBERTS WELCOMES BABY BOY: Scream Queen star Emma Roberts has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, according to reports. Roberts and Hedlund have been linked publicly since March of 2019.