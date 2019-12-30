Celebrity Gossip: Sara Gilbert, Prince Harry, Zac Efron and More!

SARA GILBERT SEPARATES FROM WIFE LINDA PERRY: Sara Gilbert and 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry are separating after five years of marriage. Gilbert filed for legal separation in L.A. on December 27th, E! reports. She cited “irreconcilable differences.” In all, the pair were together for about nine years. They share Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, who joined Gilbert’s children Levi and Sawyer, from a previous relationship with Allison Adler.

DENIED! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t get everything it seems. The pair are chilling in Canada to escape the royal spotlight, and while it seems that most restaurants would roll out the red carpet for them, the Deep Cove Chalet. Apparently, the restaurant’s owner was concerned about the level of security required.

ZAC EFRON HOSPITALIZED: Zac Efron has been hospitalized while filming his new TV show, Quibi‘s Killing Zac Efron. The show has him spending 21 days off the grid, “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island,” “with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.” He reportedly contracted typhoid or another type of bacterial infection while filming in Papua New Guinea. Dr. Glenn McKay from the Medical Rescue Group told the Daily Telegraph that a team “retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia,” and that he was “admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.” He didn’t name the patient.

TWIN GYPSY BROTHERS DIE: Twins Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on the British reality star Gypsy Wedding, died at age 32. Reports indicate that it was likely a joint suicide.

CINDY CRAWFORD AND RANDE GERBER SPOTTED AT DAUGHTER’S APT: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were spotted having an intense talk outside of their model daughter Kaia Gerber‘s NYC apartment, according to reports. It is unclear what they were discussing, but observers speculate that they were upset over her relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. She was later seen returning to the apartment by herself shielding her face from photographers. Davidson was also spotted there later in the day.

GABRIELLE UNION CHILLS: After a crazy few weeks following her controversial exit from America’s Got Talent, Gabrielle Union appeared to be in full vacation mode in Maui with husband Dwyane Wade and their kids. She wrote on Instagram, quoting Blondie: “I’m not the kind of girl who gives up juuuuuust like thaaaaat. Oh nooOOOooo!” She is reportedly in talks with NBC after reportedly being ousted after speaking out on the “toxic” work culture at the show.