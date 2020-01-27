Celebrity Gossip: Sam Mendes, Elsa Pataky, Vicki Gunvalson and More!

SAM MENDES WINS DGA’S TOP PRIZE: Sam Mendes’ 1917 is now being considered a serious Oscar contender after winning Best Director at the DGA Awards’ 72nd annual ceremony. In his speech, Mendes shared the inspiration for the story: “My grandfather inspired this film, and he made me, when I was 12, sign a contract promising I would write a novel by the age of 18. Obviously I’m not a freak so I didn’t do that, but I did do this. So I want to say thank you for him for that.”

ELSA PATAKY + KIDS COVER VOGUE AUSTRALIA: Elsa Pataky covered Vogue Australia with India Rose, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5. Pataky, who shares the trio with Chris Hemsworth, shared insight into their life, which they usually keep deeply under wraps. “My daughter started to get scared of photos, actually,” the mom of three, 43, explained of the effect that the paparazzi had on their family life. “So we realized this is not a way to live, because you just become enclosed in a house. I love nature and I love to be outside, and I wanted my kids to have that freedom, so we decided to leave.” The Fast and the Furious star said that she went through a major transformation after leaving L.A. and acting for Australia. “My goal was always, when I have kids, to be in a place that’s not the city. I want them to grow up in nature, because I crave that,” she said. “But that step did take me away from one of my big passions in life: acting, and it was a big change. But I changed my life to be a mum, which I think is just the most amazing thing in the world.”

VICKI GUNVALSON ANNOUNCES SHE’S LEAVING REAL HOUSEWIVES: Vicki Gunvalson is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after 15 seasons. She shared on Instagram: “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.” She continued: “I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki’. I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki.”

TAMRA TOO! Tamra Judge is busting out of the Real Housewives of Orange County franchise as well. She hit up Instagram Saturday, writing: “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im [sic] sad to go but I’m very excited about my future.” An insider told E!: “Producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOC‘s upcoming season for 3 episodes, in order to wrap up her storylines and say goodbye to the cast on camera. But she turned the offer down and will not be returning at all.”

BRODY JENNER BRINGS NEW LOVE TO SUNDANCE: Brody Jenner and model Daniella Grace appear to be happy in love at the Sundance Film Festival, Page Six reports. The Hills alum hit Tao Park City Friday with Grace, landing in the DJ booth for a time at 1 a.m. with Jenner spinning and Grace hanging with him. The pair were first potted together in December after romances with Allison Mason and Josie Canseco following his split from longtime love Kaitlynn Carter.

BRANDON JENNER ENGAGED: Brody’s brother Brandon Jenner is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend, Cayley Stoker. He shared the happy news on Instagram, simply writing, “It’s official,” next to a video of them looking happy and dancing around the room.