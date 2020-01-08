Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Seacrest, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Pat Sajak and More!

RYAN SEACREST BITES THE DUST: Ryan Seacrest shared his first fail of 2020 after losing his balance on air and falling out of his Live With Kelly and Ryan host chair. The 45-year-old tried to grab a golden ball from the sky when he lost his balance and fell backwards. Fellow host Kelly Ripa, alarmed, sprang into action and a crew member also rushed on-set. “First fumble of the new season,” Seacrest tweeted shortly after the show aired. “Hope I make the playoffs….”

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER DATING? Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter Lyssa Chapman is claiming that her father Duane Chapman is dating a woman who dated her brother first. She wrote on Twitter: “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.” The woman, Moon Angell, is his and his recently deceased wife Beth’s assistant. Dog lost Beth in June of 2019.

CHRIS EVANS ON JENNY SLATE’S ENGAGEMENT? The Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans, 38, isn’t dating anyone seriously, but he’s out and about, insiders tell Us Weekly. He is “not exclusive with anyone” and is aiming to “be more private with his love life” following his much-publicized split from Jenny Slate. Not that he has any hard feelings about Slate, who is now engaged to curator and writer Ben Shattuck. “Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” an insider says. “[He] is happy for her.”

PAT SAJAK’S DAUGHTER JOINS WHEEL OF FORTUNE: With Vanna White hosting in her father Pat Sajak’s absence, Maggie Sajak is taking a turn at the big board. Maggie was introduced on Monday’s episode, but all will return to normal next week with Pat bouncing back after emergency surgery.

BRIELLE BIERMANN IS DEBUTS NEW LIPS: New year, new lips. On Sunday, the 22-year-old Brielle Biermann debuted her new look after announcing her plans to dissolve her fillers. “First day of work in 2020… last interview of Don’t Be Tardy season 8.”