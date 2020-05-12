Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Murphy, Hollywood, Ben Affleck and More!

RYAN MURPHY ANNOUNCES NEW AHS SPINOFF: This is not a drill. Ryan Murphy assembled a crew of American Horror Story regulars on Zoom to announce a spinoff of the mega-popular franchise. Details are scant, but it will reportedly air on FX. Murphy’s caption reads: “American Horror Story cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

HOLLYWOOD’S HOTTEST TICKET: Amid the shutdown, celebs are Zoom-ing along with the rest of us. Talent manager Guy Oseary is the latest to get in the game, hosting parties with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, David Spade, Jessica Chastain, Alex Rodriguez, Lenny Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon, Shaquille O’Neal, Adam Sandler, Dakota Fanning and Laura Dern, among other stars in attendance, plus Tinseltown execs like Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, Page Six reports. What do they chat about? Word is, they’re talking about ESPN’s Last Dance documentary about the Chicago Bulls and the new Beastie Boys documentary.

BEN AFFLECK AND ANA DE ARMAS DEBUT MATCHING NECKLACES: Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are quarantining together in L.A., and have taken to sporting matching heart necklaces. Twitter reacted with guffaws. “Are they BFFs in high school?” one asked, while another wrote, “those half a heart necklaces that Ana and Ben have are the worst thing I’ve had to witness today.”

KELLY DODD UNDER FIRE: Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is under fire again for comments she made about the coronavirus. She compared it to “the flu” and added, “But how many people die on a daily basis? … Well, people are going to die! I’m sorry to tell ya.” RHOC star Tamra Judge weighed in on social meda, saying “What will it take for her to understand how serious this is ? People are dying everywhere. Where’s your compassion???”

ELLE FANNING TALKS FILMING WITH SISTER DAKOTA: Dakota and Elle Fanning have been in the biz since they were tots, but they rarely share a screen. That’s changing as they take on the roles of sisters, Vianne and Isabelle in a film adaptation of Kristin Hannah‘s bestseller, Nightingale. Elle tells ET: “Your sister knows you more than anyone. She can sniff anything out of you, she can push your buttons more than anybody. It’s like that dynamic is so special and unique, you’re family more than anybody. That’s the closest, she is my closest person. The book really explores that. They’re a bit misunderstood more in the book but still we have that foundation. That we won’t have to work hard for, that’ll be there.”