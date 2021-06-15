Celebrity Gossip: Rob Riggle, Ben Affleck, Taryn Manning and More!

ROB RIGGLE ACCUSES ESTRANGED WIFE OF SPYING ON HIM: Rob Riggle’s divorce is getting complicated. Per TMZ, he has filed new legal docs accusing his wife of 21 years, Tiffany, of spying on him and stealing $28,000 from an emergency fund. He claims she hacked into his Apple account and downloaded texts and photos, and began surveilling his office and home with a hidden camera. The pair share two children. He has been granted a restraining order against her.

BEN AFFLECK AND J LO ARE SIZZLING: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been photographed in full make-out mode at Nobu in Malibu. They were there to toast Lopez’s sister’s 50th birthday.

TARYN MANNING, ANNE CLINE ENGAGED: Taryn Manning, 42, is engaged to Anne Cline, 31. Cline popped the question during her band Cline Street’s performance in Panama City, Fla. Cline interrupted the show to pop the question.

SECURITY ON ALERT: Kendall Jenner’s team restrained yet another intruder on the grounds of her home this weekend, TMZ reports. He has been seen on-site before, and this time, he was taken into custody with a minor injury sustained during his altercation with the security.

NED BEATTY DEAD AT 83: Superman and Network alum Ned Beatty has died at age 83. He died in his sleep, surrounded by his family, according to reports. His death was not related to COVID. His survivors include Sandra Johnson and eight children and grandchildren.