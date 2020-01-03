Celebrity Gossip: Ricki Lake, Jenji Kohan, Uncut Gems and More!

RICKI LAKE SHOWS OFF NEW DO: Ricki Lake says she finally feels “liberated and free” after revealing that she has been secretly battling hair loss for years. The 51-year-old hit up Instagram to share a series of shots featuring her newly shaved head. “First things first, I am not sick. (THANK GOD.) I am not having a mid-life crisis. nor am I having a mental breakdown, though I have been suffering,” she captioned a photo of herself smiling with a shaved head. “Suffering mostly in silence off and on for almost 30 years. AND I am finally ready to share my secret.”

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’S JENJI KOHAN MOURNS SON’S DEATH: Jenji Kohan, the writer and producer best known for her work on Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, addressed her 20-year-old Charlie Noxon‘s death in a statement: “Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year’s Eve on a ski slope in Park City. The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy.” Charlie was vacationing in Park City with his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, and his two younger siblings when the accident occurred. He was a student in philosophy, economics and Chinese at Columbia University.

UNCUT GEMS DIDN’T CUT THE CUSSES: Benny and Josh Safdie’s Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, has earned critical kudos during this awards season, but it recently earned the less salubrious recognition for dropping the F-bomb 408 times during the film, approximately thrice a minute, Screen It! reports. This achievement puts it in seventh-place for most F-bombed film in history.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ARE FOLLOWING THIS ONE ACCOUNT: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their streak of unfollowing and newly following a curated list of accounts on Instagram, depending upon which charitable causes they are collaborating with. They shared Thursday: “Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world,” the post reads. “However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!”

WHY CINDY CRAWFORD IS TRYING TO HELP PETE DAVIDSON: Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are apparently getting more serious. So much so, her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are trying to help her through a rough time. In a recent Saturday Night Live appearance, he said that he was “going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.” A source tells E!: “Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her. They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time” since they know “how troubled he [Pete] is and how much he is struggling.”