Celebrity Gossip: Richard Herd, Jennifer Garner, Larry Kramer and More!

RICHARD HERD DIES AT 87: Actor Richard Herd, beloved for his work in Seinfeld and Star Trek, has died of cancer at age 87. A spokesperson for Richard and his wife Patricia said: “I can confirm that Richard passed away yesterday morning at age 87 of cancer at his home in Los Angeles in the company of his family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Patricia, daughter Erica, son Rick and step-daughter Alicia.”

JENNIFER GARNER, LENA DUNHAM, MORE TO HEADLINE VIRTUAL AWARDS: The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, normally held at Carnegie Hall, will be streamed virtually due to coronavirus. Jennifer Garner, Lena Dunham and Glee star and author of The Land of Stories series Chris Colfer have been tapped to introduce the winners of the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, in a virtual ceremony set to take place on June 4. New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Dav Pilkey (Dog Man, Captain Underpants) and New York Times bestselling author Suzanne Collins (The Hunger Games) will also appear.

LARRY KRAMER DIES AT 84: Larry Kramer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, playwright and author has died at age 84. He was best known for his role as an AIDS activist, and as the scribe of the Tony Award-winning The Normal Heart.

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS’ SASHA PIETERSE IS PREGNANT: Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child! The 24-year-old Pretty Little Liars star shared the news on social media Wednesday. “We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you … we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!” She tagged her husband, Hudson Sheaffer.

MARTIN SCORSESE SHOOTS FILM IN ISOLATION: Martin Scorsese has created a film solo for the BBC. The self-shot film, about being in isolation during the pandemic, will premiere today (Thursday) in the final episode of Lockdown Culture With Mary Beard, the retitled new series of the BBC‘s flagship arts program Front Row Late. Lee Daniels also appears on the show. “What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” said Scorsese of his isolation experience. “It is the essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.”

DOUG LIMAN TO HELM TOM CRUISE SPACE FILM: Doug Liman is set to direct the new Tom Cruise action-adventure film … in space. It is the first movie to be shot in space, and will involve Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA. Liman and Cruise worked together on American Made and Edge of Tomorrow.