Celebrity Gossip: Renee Zellweger, Ashley Graham, Kate Middleton and more!

JONATHAN LIPNICKI CONGRATULATES RENEE ZELLWEGER ON OSCAR WIN: Jonathan Lipnicki, who played Renee Zellweger’s son in the 1996 hit Jerry Maguire, gave a special shoutout to the actress after her best actress Oscar win. Lipnicki tweeted “Congrats, Mom!! #Oscars” after the actress, who played his mother in the film, accepted her award.

ASHLEY GRAHAM SHARES POSTPARTUM PHOTO, DISCUSSES RECOVERY AFTER CHILDBIRTH: Ashley Graham recently became a mama for the first time, and she just shared an empowering photo that speaks to the struggles that come along with motherhood. The photo shows Graham in disposable underwear, candidly speaking about the side of motherhood that’s “not all rainbows”.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM, AND PRINCE CHARLES MAKE RARE APPEARANCE TOGETHER: Royalty was on display Yesterday (Tuesday, 2/11) when Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla were all gathered at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Longhborough to meet with staff and patients. Given the royals busy schedules, it is rare to see them on a joint trip—but nice to see them gathered together for such a noble cause.

YOU DON’T NEED A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION TO WATCH THE ‘TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE’ SEQUEL: In honor of Valentine’s Day, Netflix has decided to share the love by making the film free to everyone, even users that don’t have a Netflix account. The highly anticipated sequel makes its debut today (Wednesday, 2/14)!

PETER PHILLIPS, GRANDSON TO THE QUEEN, AND WIFE TO DIVORCE: Queen Eilzabeth’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Phillips have decided to divorce, according to a recent statement. The two are ending their marriage after nearly 12 years.