Celebrity Gossip: Reese Witherspoon, Queen Elizabeth, Rachel Lindsay and More!

REESE WITHERSPOON TO FOCUS ON UNDER-REPRESENTED WRITERS: Reese Witherspoon’s Reese’s Book Club will focus on underrepresented women writers. The initiative, dubbed LitUp, provides a fellowship to first-time authors. "As our community and reach continues to grow, we have all collectively sought out innovative ways to create real change and leave an indelible mark on the greater reading community," said Witherspoon. "We know there are so many powerful stories from undiscovered voices, and now, more than ever, we need to hear them. We are so thrilled that LitUp will serve as a launchpad for a new generation of authors and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to forge formidable careers as storytellers."

QUEEN ELIZABETH IS BACK ON THE ROAD: After grieving her husband Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth is back to her royal duties. On Tuesday, she made her first official appearance following Philip’s funeral April 17th. She was seen grinning during two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

RACHEL LINDSAY STEPPING AWAY FROM BACHELOR HAPPY HOUR: Rachel Lindsay is saying goodbye to the Bachelor Happy Hour after struggling. She said on the 99th episode: "I'm going to make this short and sweet: All good things must come to an end and I feel like certain things run their course and for me I have run my course when it comes to the podcast." She added: "And it's been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we talk about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting that peace and protecting your mental health. And so for me, I just feel like I've come to the end of doing the podcast and I'm glad that I'm leaving on a high note where it's the 100th episode, it's such a big milestone."

FLINSTONES SEQUEL SET: Elizabeth Banks is going to voice Pebbles in a new Flinstones series for Fox. The animated series, called Bedrock, will be set 20 years after the events of the original series. “Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”