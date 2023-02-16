Celebrity Gossip: Raquel Welch, Iris Apatow, Heather Rae Young + More!

RAQUEL WELCH DEAD AT 82: Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82. Variety reports that the star of films like One Million Years B.C. and Three Musketeers died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG REVEALS SON’S NAME: Heather Rae Young revealed the name of her first child with Tarek El Moussa to Us Weekly. She told the outlet that they have chosen the name Tristen Jay El Moussa. She shared, “Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek. And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.”

IRIS APATOW AND HENRY HABLER ARE INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL: Iris Apatow debuted her new relationship on Valentine’s Day. The Bubble star shared a photo of herself with Henry Haber in her Instagram Story with the caption, “I love you is an understatement.” The male model also shared a tribute to his girlfriend captioning a photo of the couple with, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

LUCY HALE CELEBRATES SOBRIETY: Lucy Hale is celebrating one year of sobriety. The Pretty Little Liars star shared the news on Instagram Tuesday (February 14th), writing, “This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”