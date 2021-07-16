Celebrity Gossip: Ramona Singer, Dove Cameron, Julia Roberts + More!

RAMONA SINGER DENIES BEING FIRED FROM ‘RHONY’: Ramona Singer denies being fired from The Real Housewives of New York. On Wednesday (July 14th), a fan posted on the reality star’s Instagram selfie, asking, “Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?” Singer replied with a simple, “Nope!” Radar reported earlier this week that Singer is likely to get the boot because she is the only original cast member on the show and her salary reflects it. The same source tould the outlet that the premise of having “a bunch of older white women behaving badly” just doesn’t work anymore.

DOVE CAMERON DISCUSSES COMING OUT AS QUEER: Dove Cameron opened up to People in 10 on Thursday (July 15th) about how her life has changed since coming out as queer. The Shmigadoon star said, “I have allowed myself to be more seen and supported and held than I had previously. I’ve always been exactly the same. Like, I’ve never pretended to be anything that I wasn’t.” Cameron, who came out as bixeual in 2020 before telling the Gay Times that the “queer” label suits her better added, “I feel like I’m living my life more bare, which feels really vulnerable, but I’m also trying to be okay with that.”

JULIA ROBERTS’ DAUGHTER MAKES HER RED CARPET DEBUT: Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (July 10th). According to E!, Hazel Moder accompanied her parents to the screening of Sean Penn’s thriller, Flag Day, on which her father, Danny Moder, served as the cinematographer. The teen wore a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes as she walked the red carpet with her family.

ERIK LAKE AND VIRGINIA COOMBS CONFIRM DIVORCE: Married at First Sight Season 12 couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs confirmed their divorce to E! News in a statement on Thursday (July 15th). The couple said, “We’ve made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion. Contrary to popular belief, we’ve been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day. While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren’t closing the doors on a possible future together.”

HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER ARRESTED FOR ROLE IN PROSTITUTIION RING: Film producer Dillon Jordan was arrested Thursday (July 15th) for allegedly running a prostitution ring across he U.S. and abroad. According to the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office, he is also accused of money laundering for using two “front companies” to conceal the money he made illegally. Jordan, who produced films such as The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and the Ethan Hawke movie The Kid, faces up to 50 years in federal prison if he is found guilty on all counts.