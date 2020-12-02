Celebrity Gossip: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Jeff Dye and More!

QUEEN ELIZABETH BREAKS ROYAL TRADITION: In a year that has broken many traditions, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are doing Christmas differently this year. Buckingham Palace released a statement, saying: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.” They typically celebrate at Norfolk’s Sandringham Estate with a large royal crew. It is unclear if the Queen and Philip will opt to see other royals over the holidays.

PRINCE HARRY TALKS FATHERHOOD: Prince Harry says he’ll never be the same after welcoming Archie with Meghan Markle. “The moment you become a father, everything really does change,” the former military pilot, 36, said in a video promoting The WaterBear network. “Then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire? We can’t steal their future. We really can’t. That’s not the job we’re here for.” He added, “I’ve always believed that hopefully, we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it.”

JEFF DYE FLIRTS WITH KIRSTIN CAVALLARI: While Kristin Cavallari has not confirmed the rumors of her romance with comedian Jeff Dye, he is sharing his keen interest in her on IG. The 37-year-old left a heart-eyes emoji on an IG post about her Uncommon Jewelry line. The pair have been linked for a few months.

JOHNNY GALECKI, ALAINA MEYER SPLIT: Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer have split up, about a year after welcoming their son Avery. A source told People that the Big Bang Theory star and the model are co-parenting their son.

JESSE EISENBERG IS MANAGING HIS MENTAL HEALTH: Jesse Eisenberg says he has been focusing on kindness to maintain his mental health during the pandemic. “It passed for me in a positive and active way,” he recently explained to Page Six. “It was great for me to be volunteering because it’s important to stay busy.” He was sheltering in Indiana with his wife Anna Strout and their son Banner for much of the pandemic, and volunteered at a domestic violence shelter founded by his late mother-in-law. “I’m only anxious during moments of great calm, the actor said. “When the world is anxious around me, it cancels out mine and I’m immediately at ease.