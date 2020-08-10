Celebrity Gossip: Priyanka Chopra, Zoe Kravitz, Debra Messing and More!

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SEES BLESSINGS IN PANDEMIC: Priyanka Chopra is trying to look on the bright side amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, also recently became an aunt as Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner recently welcomed their daughter Willa. She tells ET: “I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world. We’re healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I’ve had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing.” She is also trying to give back: “What’s important right now is to do something, and anyone can do something. The point is, the world is breaking, everywhere in the world. So even if you do a little bit, it goes really far.”

ZOE KRAVITZ DRAGS HULU’S LACK OF DIVERSITY: Zoe Kravitz is calling out Hulu’s lack of diversity after her series High Fidelity was canceled after one season, despite hit marks from critics. Celeb fans like Tessa Thompson weighed in on social media, writing: “I will miss you alllllllllllll so much,” and Kravitz responded, “@tessamaethompson it’s cool. At least hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. oh wait.”

DEBRA MESSING GETS REAL ABOUT HER WEIGHT: Debra Messing is opening up about her weight on Will & Grace. The 51-year-old tells Jameela Jamil on her I Weigh podcast: “When I started Will & Grace, I was a size 8. And what happened was, every time I would go in for a fitting, I couldn’t fit into clothes. You know, 80 percent of it I couldn’t fit into, and I would leave just hating my body and hating myself.” When she shaved off weight and the compliments started rolling in, and it felt good, so she kept going: “I was way too skinny,” she confesses, adding, “My body just could not hold out. My adrenals crashed, I was exhausted and it just became clear to me that I couldn’t be healthy and a size 2 at the same time.”

JARED LETO TO PLAY ANDY WARHOL: Jared Leto is set to play Andy Warhol in an upcoming film. The 48-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, writing: “Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film. And so grateful and excited about the opportunity. Happy belated birthday Andy.” Warhol would have been 92 on Friday.

AVA DUVERNAY SETS NEXT PROJECT: Ava DuVernay is taking on a new docuseries for HBO Max inspired by a popular Twitter account. DuVernay will exec produce and narrate the film. As HBO Max described, “Each episode of One Perfect Shot arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.”

LEAH MCSWEENEY WANTS MORE DIVERSITY ON RHONY: Leah McSweeney is ready for more diversity everywhere, including Real Housewives of New York City. She told Page Six: “I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are. I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”