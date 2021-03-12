Celebrity Gossip: Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner and More!

NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA SET FOR OSCARS: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to announce the Oscar nominations in 23 categories for this year’s ceremony on Monday. The nominations announcement will air live starting at 5:19 a.m. PT/8:19 a.m. ET. All 23 categories will be announced on the Oscar's official YouTube page.

KRIS JENNER IS FREAKING OUT: Momager Kris Jenner is not ready to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons. In a preview, Corey Gamble reveals that is "queen" has "really been down" about her show ending. "Just 'cause it's hard, it's hard to think about the end," Kris cries while wiping away tears. Speaking of the KUWTK crew members around her, she continues, "And everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one. Every single thing we've ever done we've done together, whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce. Everything has been so public. It's part of our life. Like, this is our life." The show’s final season premieres next week.

AJA NAOMI KING IS PREGNANT: The How to Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King is going to be a mom. She shared the news on social media, and let fans know that it has been a rough journey: “I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby." She added: "I really just want to say that if you’ve gone through this or are going through this, you don’t have to carry the weight of it alone. And for some (I won’t attempt to speak for everyone) it can be freeing."