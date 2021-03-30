Celebrity Gossip: Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Sharon Stone and More!

PRIYANKA CHOPRA CELEBRATES HOLI WITH NICK JONAS & FAM: Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated the Hindu festival Holi with Nick’s parents, Paul and Denise, in London. She shared a shot of them wearing white with colorful powders splattered on top.

KIM KARDASHIAN JUST STARTED WATCHING BRIDGERTON: And she looooves it. Kim Kardashian shared her new obsession with Netflix‘s Bridgerton on Instagram Stories. Her reactions were quick and to the point: “It's finally happening!!!” She followed it up with, “I'm not ok!!!” More reactions included “What is happening?!?! I'm not crying!!!”

SHARON STONE SAYS SURGEON GAVE HER NEW BREASTS WITHOUT HER KNOWLEDGE: Sharon Stone says that a plastic surgeon gave her bigger breast implants than she wanted, telling her that they would “go better” with her body, she writes in her new memoir. She went through breast reconstruction surgery to repair her chest after doctors removed benign tumors in 2001.

KATE MIDDLETON LAUNCHES PHOTO BOOK: Kate Middleton captured life in Britain during lockdown for Hold Still. The book brings together 100 portraits, and will share the stories that accompany the images. In a foreward, she wrote: “When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.” The new book will be available online and in U.K. bookshops starting May 7. Proceeds will be split between mental health charity Mind, which Kate and husband Prince William have long supported, as well as the National Portrait Gallery.

BROOKE SHIELDS SHARES PROGRESS: Brooke Shields is sharing her progress after spending several weeks in the hospital following a severe femur break. “I've come a long way since this, but the journey is just beginning,” she shared on social media.