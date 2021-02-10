Celebrity Gossip: Princess Eugenie, Blake Lively, Rosario Dawson and More!

PRINCESS EUGENIE, JACK BROOKSBANK WELCOME BABY: Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a boy weighing 8 lb, 1 oz. This is the ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild for Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8:55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. Brooksbank was present.

BLAKE LIVELY’S UNICORN CAKE: Gossip Girl Blake Lively shared her colorful unicorn cake, baked in honor of her sister, and gave a shout-out to celeb chef Paul Hollywood, writing, "If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit." The Great British Bake-Off judge approved, writing "Well done @blakelively … worth a handshake, see you in the tent x."

ROSARIO DAWSON TALKS ADOPTION: Rosario Dawson opened up in Health about welcoming her 17-year-old daughter by adoption at age 11. She said of Dawson: "I'm grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection…. To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we're getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it's beautiful." She added: "My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be — she's my kid."

CLARE CRAWLEY IS READY: After splitting from fiancé Dale Moss, Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is ready for love, with a whole new pink hairdo. A source tells Us: “She sees her time spent with Dale as something of her past and is ready to move forward.”

NICK KROLL, LILY KWONG WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD: Lily Kwong has welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Nick Kroll. She wrote on social media: “Welcome to the world little one – our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are so full.”

HEATHER RAE YOUNG’S NEW INK: Heather Rae Young got a new tattoo in honor of her fiancé Tarek El Moussa. The tattoo reads, “Yes sir. Mr. El Moussa.”