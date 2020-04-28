Celebrity Gossip: Prince Harry, ScarJo, Emma Watson and More!

PRINCE HARRY LAUNCHES MAJOR HEALTH INITIATIVE: Prince Harry is launching his first major project, HeadFIT, since stepping down from his senior royal role. The 35-year-old is using HeadFIT, a 24/7 resource, to encourage military personnel to stay mentally fit. IN a statement, he said: “I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science.” He continued: “This is about optimization of self. This is about being the best you can be. This is about gaining advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation. This is about building resilience that will match that of the most world class athletes and prepare you for everyday stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance.”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON TALKS BEING SECOND CHOICE: The Oscar-nominated Scarlett Johansson shares with Parade that despite what many may believe, “Since a very young age, I’ve been rejected constantly.” She says she’s been consistently second choice in several roles, and even came close to missing out on her role as Avenger Black Widow. (Emily Blunt was first choice.) ScarJo says: “The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I’ve basically made a career out of being second choice.”

EMMA WATSON LINKED TO LEO ALEXANDER ROBINTON: Emma Watson has been linked to a mystery man for some time now. The Daily Mail has unveiled his identity: allegedly, Watson’s beau is Leo Alexander Robinton, a 30-year-old businessman based in California. The paper reports that they did “everything in their power to keep their relationship private. After they were pictured kissing in October Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance.”

MELROSE PLACE STARS SET REUNION: Original cast-members from the primetime soap Melrose Place are reuniting on today’s (Tuesday’s) Stars In the House YouTube series benefitting The Actors Fund. Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Daphne Zuniga will gather virtually for the special hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. “Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world,” said host Wesley in a statement. “We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals — all for The Actors Fund.”

ARREST MADE IN DUCK DYNASTY DRIVE-BY: Louisiana police have arrested a man in connection with the drive-by shooting of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson’s home, according to reports. Daniel King Jr., 38, had been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Bond was set at $150K. No one was hurt, though several family members were present at the time.

KATIE COURIC TALKS THE MORNING SHOW: Katie Couric has some thoughts about Apple TV’s The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The show is believed to be about Couric, Matt Lauer and other key journos; Aniston’s character is said to be based on Couric during her Today Show era. “I have so many thoughts … I thought some of it was really interesting, and i think the long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors was quite well represented, or quite well conveyed in that,” Couric said on the podcast Everything Iconic With Danny Pelegrino. “I think Jennifer Aniston is great. … I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that.”