Celebrity Gossip: Prince Charles, Kim Kardashian, Friends and More!

PRINCE CHARLES SHARES UPDATE ON FATHER: Prince Charles said that his 98-year-old father Prince Philip is being “looked after very well” in the hospital — while admitting that “things don’t work so well” at his age. “He’s being looked after very well in hospital. At the moment, that’s all we know,” the heir to the throne told reporters Monday after his father spent a third night in London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital. Philip retired from public life in 2017.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO KIM KARDASHIAN’S WRAPPING PAPER: Kim Kardashian shared a shot of her family’s Christmas presents on Instagram Stories, revealing instead of typical gift wrap, nude-colored fabric. “Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from,” she wrote atop her photo. “This year we chose creamy velvet!” While some followers loved it, others preferred their “Walmart gift wrap,” and another likened her wrapping to mini straightjackets.

STORMI WEBSTER’S EPIC CHRISTMAS PLAYHOUSE: Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster was gifted a life-size playhouse from her grandmager Kris Jenner. The home includes a kitchen, furniture, a second story … and a balcony!

FRIENDS REUNION COULD BE ONGOING: Jennifer Aniston recently alluded to a much-buzzed-about reunion of Friends, starring herself, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. WarnerMedia chairman Robert Greenblatt told The Hollywood Reporter: “I got the cast to do the James Burrows tribute special when I was at NBC. And all I will say is, ‘We’re talking about it.’ We’ve been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody’s really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We’re starting it as a special. It’s possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We’re far from that.” Aniston told The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”