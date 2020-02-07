Celebrity Gossip: Peter Weber, Matthew Perry, Princess Beatrice and More!

PETER WEBER SPEAKS OUT ON VICTORIA FULLER: Bachelor Peter Weber is speaking out about Victoria Fuller’s decision to participate in a campaign featuring the slogan “White Lives Matter.” He tells People: “It’s definitely been tough to see this unfold. To be honest I’m learning about all of this in real time just like everybody else is. At this point right now, I see a lot of headlines about my response, and my support has been taken out of context. I in no way support that kind of campaign.” A few days before this season of the Bachelor began, news leaked that Fuller, a contestant, was part of a marine conservation campaign that featured the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

MATTHEW PERRY JOINS INSTAGRAM: On Thursday, Matthew Perry officially joined Instagram on Thursday, joining Friends alums Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. The Comeback star was thrilled, sharing a throwback of herself and Perry and writing, “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram.” He did not immediately post a pic upon joining, just a bio that reads: “What is this, my Instagram account?”

DETAILS ON PRINCESS BEATRICE’S WEDDING: Princess Beatrice’s wedding party will include a her stepson, People reports. The young son of her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will serve as a pageboy in their May 29th wedding. Mozzi shares his 4-year-old son with former girlfriend Dara Huang. The location of the wedding has not bee announced, but the reception will be held at Buckingham Palace.

CYNTHIA ERIVO TALKS OSCAR NOMS: Cynthia Erivo spoke with ET recently about the two Oscar nominations she got for the Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet. She’s thrilled of course, but disappointed that she is the only woman of color nominated: “It’s bittersweet, and I really want people to see it and think, ‘You know, this, this doesn’t look right. This doesn’t feel right,’ and I want … look at us. I want us to be celebrated, I want us to, because we work hard all year long, and we put good work out, and there’s beautiful pictures that we make and there’s beautiful stories that we tell, and those deserve celebration as well. So, we should be able to be there too.”