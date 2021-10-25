Celebrity Gossip: Peter Scolari, Scott Disick, Ryan Gosling and More!

GIRLS STAR PETER SCOLARI DEAD AT 66: The Emmy Award winning actor Peter Scolari has died at age 66. He rose to fame in Newhart and Bosom Buddies, then appeared Girls as Lena Dunham’s dad Tad Horvath. He died after a two-year battle with cancer.

BACK IN THE GAME: Scott Disick was photographed partying with a 23-year-old model named Elizabeth Grace Lindley. He is reportedly smarting from his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s recent engagement to Travis Barker.

RYAN GOSLING IN TALKS FOR BARBIE: Ryan Gosling is in talks to play opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. This will be Mattel’s first-ever live-action feature.

VIN DIESEL WALKS MEADOW WALKER DOWN THE AISLE: Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, got serious support from her late dad’s Fast and the Furious costars. Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle as she prepared to marry Louis Thornton-Allan, and Jordana Brewster attended.

TOO FAST? Joe Giudice thinks his ex-wife Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas are moving “a bit quick into this romance.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Celebuzz: “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings. I think they moved a bit quick into this romance, but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.” Theresa and Louie got engaged last week after a year of dating.

SHANNA MOAKLER FIRES BACK: Shanna Moakler responded to a troll who said that her kids with Travis Barker would become reality TV royalty after he got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. This came after she shared a glam IG captioned (in seeming reference to their engagement), “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” She responded to the troll: “I’m their mother, they were royalty long before…I love that people are now telling me how I feel! lol I can’t with this world.”