Celebrity Gossip: Pete Davidson, Jenna Ortega, Tom Hanks + More!

PETE DAVIDSON UNDER FIRE FOR BUYING A DOG: Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders are under fire for buying their new dog from a pet store. Page Six reports that the couple purchased a cavapoo in May from New York City’s Citipups. Commenters on the outlet’s Instagram page were outraged that the Saturday Night Live alum chose not to adopt, writing, “Stop supporting that terrible puppy mill!”

JENNA ORTEGA IN TROUBLE WITH MOM FOR SMOKING: Jenna Ortega is in trouble with her mom for getting caught smoking in a viral Twitter video. According to Page Six, Natalie Ortega posted a 13-part breakdown on the dangers of smoking in her Instagram Stories after seeing the clip. The nurse started by keeping things like, posting an anti-smoking meme featuring Gollum and then shared screenshots of medical facts about the side effects of smoking, such as lung cancer, damaged teeth and gums, cataracts, brittle bones, smoking stench and oral cancer.

AL PACINO REPORTEDLY REQUESTED A PATERNITY TEST: Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test to prove that he is the father of girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s baby. TMZ reports that the 83-year-old Godfather actor has a medical issue that typically causes fertility issues. Sources told the outlet that the test confirmed he is the father.

TOM HANKS HATES SOME OF HIS MOVIES: Tom Hanks admits that not all his movies are good. The Asteroid City star told The New Yorker, “Ok, let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.”

BEANIE FELDSTEIN WEDS BONNIE CHANCE: Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance are married. The couple tied the knot on May 19th at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley N.Y. The Lady Bird star told Vogue in an article published Thursday (June 1st) that they chose to get married at the summer camp because it is where her parents and “both sets” of grandparents met.