Celebrity Gossip: Pete Davidson, Anthony Edwards, Cheryl Burke + More!

PETE DAVIDSON DELETES INSTAGRAM AGAIN: Pete Davidson has deleted his Instagram account again. The Saturday Night Live star shared his first and last post to the @pmd account on Wednesday (Feb. 23rd) before going dark. The video, captured by a fan account, showed a scene from his forthcoming film, The Home, and included the caption, “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home.”

MEGHAN MARKLE MOCKED NAKED COSTAR: Meghan Markle made fun of her Suits co-star after seeing him naked for the first time. Patrick J. Adams told Entertainment Tonight that the Duchess of Sussex teased him after seeing his performance in 9 Circles. He said, “She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after.”

ANTHONY EDWARDS SECRETLY WED MARE WINNINGHAM: Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham were secretly married last year. During a recent interview with Esquire, Edwards revealed that the couple eloped in an intimate ceremony with “just the two of them and an old friend to officiate.” Edwards and Winningham, both of whom starred in Miracle Mile in 1986, began dating in 2020 while they were both living in New York City.

CHERYL BURKE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM MATTHEW LAWRENCE: Cheryl Burke has filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Dancing With The Stars pro lists the date of separation as January 7th and the estranged couple has a prenuptial agreement. She is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

JERRY LEWIS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT: A number of women accused Jerry Lewis of sexual harassment and assault in a recent feature for Vanity Fair’s annual “Hollywood Issue.” Two of the most serious allegations come from Hope Holiday, who appeared in The Ladies Man with the so-called King of Comedy and Karen Sharpe who played his love interest in The Disorderly Orderly.

Holiday tells the outlet that Lewis locked her in her dressing room and began to “talk dirty” to her and masturbate, while Sharpe asserted that he unzipped his pants and fondled her after a costume fitting. When she rebuffed his advances, he allegedly forbade anyone on set from speaking to her.