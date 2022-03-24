Celebrity Gossip: Pete Davidson, Amanda Bynes, Jennifer Hudson + More!

KATIE MALONEY FILES FOR DIVORCE: Katie Maloney has filed for divorce from her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. E! News reports that papers were filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (March 22nd). The news comes just a week after the two reality stars, who tied the knot in both 2016 and 2019, announced their separation on their respective Instagram accounts.

PETE DAVIDSON’S MOM WANTS TO BE A GRANDMA: Pete Davidson’s mother wants a little Kardashian grandbaby. According to Page Six, a fan recently tagged Amy Davidson in an Instagram photo of Pete and Kim Kardashian kissing and wrote, “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.” The comedian’s mom implied that she’s ready to be a grandma, writing “yayyy!” under the post.

AMANDA BYNES IS TURNING DOWN INTERVIEWS: Amanda Bynes is being flooded with offers for interview opportunities, but her attorney tells TMZ that she’s not ready to talk just yet. The former Nickelodeon star was just freed from her conservatorship Tuesday (March 22nd) and the outlet is reporting that she’s already being courted by Gayle King, Logan Paul, the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, and Elle, as well as the entertainment and morning shows. Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, tells TMZ that she’s just planning to lay low for a while.

DAVID OTUNGA AUCTIONS OFF JENNIFER HUDSON’S ENGAGEMEMENT RING: Former WWE wrestler David Otunga is auctioning off the engagement ring he used to propose to Jennifer Hudson 13 years ago. TMZ reported Wednesday (March 23rd) that Otuna is teaming with the IDoNowIDont.com to unload the 5-carat cushion cut diamond ring designed by Neil Lane. It has an estimated retail value of $45,000. The American Idol alum returned the ring to her former fiancé after they broke up in 2017.

BOB SAGET FELT SICK BEFORE HIS LAST SHOW: Bob Saget allegedly didn’t feel well before performing a comedy set on the night of his death. According to audio of an Orange County police interview obtained by Page Six, the comedian was having trouble with his hearing and was suffering with a sore throat before he took the stage at the Ponte Verde Concert Hall on January 8th. Rosali Cocci, who runs errands for talent and staff at the venue told police, “I did hear him say, ‘I don’t feel good but I’m ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.’ He seemed to be talking himself up.” She added that he also “stated” that he was suffering from “long-term COVID.”