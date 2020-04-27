Celebrity Gossip: Pauly D, Kristin Cavallari, Tom Hanks and More!

FANS ARE LOVING PAULY D’S NEW LEWK: Jersey Shore star Pauly D lit up social media when he shared his new “quarantine beard.” After the 39-year-old made the big reveal, one fan wrote, “Why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed up as Pauly D,” while another said, “I was about to say ‘hahaha this person looks like Pauly D’ but it really is just Pauly D looking like someone pretending to be Pauly D.”

KRISTIN CAVALLARI AND JAY CUTLER SPLIT AFTER 10 YEARS: Reality star Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are splitting after a decade together. Cavallari wrote on social media: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.” The pair married in 2013 and share sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON DONATE BLOOD FOR COVID RESEARCH: Now that they are on the road to recovery from coronavirus, Tom Hanks says that he and his wife Rita Wilson will be donating their blood to help researchers develop a vaccine.

JEFF GOLDBLUM’S ANTI-ISLAM REMARKS CRITICIZED: Jeff Goldblum was taken to task after asking if Islam was “anti-homosexuality” and “anti-woman” during Friday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. He made the remarks during a patriotic runway show. Contestant Jackie Cox wore a red-striped caftan with a blue hijab with silver stars. On social media, many were quick to say that Islam is not the only religion that historically has discriminated against the LGBTQ community. On the show, Cox shared that “it’s a complex issue” and she has her “own misgivings about the way LGBT people are treated in the Middle East.”

BRAD PITT MAKES APPEARANCE ON SNL: Brad Pitt graced Saturday Night Live over the weekend, his first appearance on the show in 20+ years. As SNL continues to produce the show from home, Pitt appeared as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Fauci was likely pleased as he said a few weeks ago that he wanted Pitt to portray him on the show. In the taped address, Pitt-as-Fauci said: “First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails. Second, there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. And, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say. And, remember, let’s all keep an open mind.”

MISTER ROGERS ENCOURAGED GAY COSTAR TO CLOSET HIMSELF: Francois Clemmons is sharing an unexpected side of Mister Rogers in his new memoir, Office Clemmons. The actor played a police officer on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood from 1968-1993, and he reveals a story about Fred Rogers that has surprised many. “Franc, you have talents and gifts that set you apart and above the crowd,” Rogers told him, Clemmons writes in his memoir. “Someone has informed us that you were seen at the local gay bar downtown. Now, I want you to know, Franc, that if you’re gay, it doesn’t matter to me at all. Whatever you say and do is fine with me, but if you’re going to be on the show as an important member of the Neighborhood, you can’t be out as gay.”He recalls sobbing. He tells People: “I could have his friendship and fatherly love and relationship forever. But I could have the job only if I stayed in the closet.” Rogers encouraged him to marry a good friend as cover; they amicably divorced in 1974, and he began living as a gay man. “Lord have mercy, yes, I forgive him,” Clemmons says today about Rogers. “More than that, I understand. I relied on the fact that this was his dream. He had worked so hard for it. I knew Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was his whole life.”

ANDY COHEN SLAMS FDA: Andy Cohen is outraged after he tried to donate his plasma to assist in the fight against COVID-19, but was unable to because he’s gay. On Watch What Happens Live, he said: “After recovering from coronavirus I wanted to see if there was something that I could do to help people who were infected. I signed up for a program for COVID-19 survivors where you could donate plasma, which is rich in antibodies, to those still battling the virus. I was told that due to antiquated and discriminatory guidelines by the FDA to prevent HIV, I am ineligible to donate blood because I’m a gay man.” The 51-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in March.

KYLIE JENNER SNAGS NEW COMPOUND: When Kylie Jenner isn’t launching makeup lines, she’s sealing real estate deals. The 22-year-old snapped up a $36.5 million compound with 7 bedrooms and 14 baths, according to TMZ. She appears to have gotten it for a relative song, as they buyers were asking $45 million.