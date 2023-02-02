Celebrity Gossip: Paul Rudd, Pete Davidson, Ben Stiller + More!

PAUL RUDD’S BEAUTY SECRET IS SLEEP: If you want to age as well as Paul Rudd, you need to get your eight hours per night. He told Men’s Health that “sleep” is his secret. “Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio. People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’ The most important part of training is sleep.”

PETE DAVIDSON SHOWS OFF NEW LOOK AT KNICKS GAME: Pete Davidson has switched up his look. The Saturday Night Live alum showed off his new shaved head while sitting courtside between Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj at the New York Knicks game Tuesday (January 31st) night.

BEN STILLER AND HIS WIFE STARTED OUT AS EACH OTHER’S REBOUNDS: Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor started off as each other’s rebounds. Taylor admitted on Monday’s (January 30th) episode of her Hey Dude … The ‘90s Called podcast, “We were both each other’s I would say like, sort of rebound relationship a little bit.” Stiller added, “We weren’t taking it seriously.” The couple met on the set of the 1999 TV pilot Heat Vision and Jack and married in 2000, after just one year of dating.

MILA KUNIS TOLD ASHTON KUTCHER TO DO ‘THAT 90s SHOW’: Ashton Kutcher had no choice but to appear in That ‘90s Show. He told Esquire that when it came to reprising the role of Kelso in the Netflix spinoff, his wife and former co-star Mila Kunis told him, “You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re doing it.”

FINN WOLFHARD IS PROUD OF NOAH SCHNAPP: Finn Wolfhard is proud of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, for coming out publicly as gay in a TikTok video last month. He told GQ Magazine, “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.”