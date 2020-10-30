Celebrity Gossip: Paul Rudd, Kelly Osbourne, The Bachelorette + more!

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER WISHES ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ TO LATE WIFE BETH CHAPMAN: Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, paid tribute to his late wife, Beth Chapman, in an Instagram post about her birthday today (October 29th). Beth, who was married to Dog for 13 years, died of cancer last June. She would have been 53 years old today.

PAUL RUDD THANKS NYC VOTERS WITH COOKIES: Wearing a face mask and gloves, Paul Rudd handed out cookies to voters in Brooklyn this morning (October 29th) to thank them for coming out despite bad weather and long lines.

HUGH JACKMAN AND RYAN REYNOLDS USE FICTIONAL FEUD FOR REAL-LIFE GOOD: In a new Sam’s Club campaign, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds use their Marvel characters’ fictional rivalry to promote their own real-life foundations, Jackman’s Laughing Man Cafe and Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin. A video shared on Hugh’s Instagram page reads, “The Feud is coming to Sam’s Club.”

KELLY OSBOURNE SHOWS OFF DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS AT BIRTHDAY PARTY: At Yamashiro Hollywood restaurant earlier this week, Kelly Osbourne celebrated more than turning 36. The TV personality arrived at her party in a tight-fitting black dress that showed off her dramatic, 85-pound weight loss, which began after she received gastric sleeve surgery two years ago.

BACHELORETTE PRODUCER EXPLAINS WHY CLARE CRAWLEY HAD TO GO: ABC executive Robert Mills explained why Clare Crawley had to be replaced after her second group date on this season of The Bachelorette: “When she didn’t give out that rose and she just gave it to herself, that was it.”