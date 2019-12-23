Celebrity Gossip: Pat Sajak, Prince Philip, Chris Soules and More!

PAT SAJAK SPEAKS ON HEALTH CRISIS: Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak opened up on Good Morning America about undergoing emergency surgery to repair a blocked intestine in November. The 73-year-old said: “I’ve actually felt ridiculously good for several weeks. I’ve been back in the studio spinning the wheel and nothing has popped.” The incident itself was “quick and intense,” Sajak said, adding that he felt “horrific” pain. Sajak continued, “In the background, I could hear my wife and daughter talking. It sounded like they were a mile off, but they were right next to me. They were talking to each other. And I remember thinking, not in a morbid way, ‘I think this must be death. This must be what death is like.’ “

PRINCE PHILIP HOSPITALIZED: Prince Philip, 98, spent a few nights at a London hospital. The Palace said it was a precautionary measure; it’s unclear if he’ll be well enough to be released in time to join the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her home on Sunday, and made Christmas desserts the night before with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

CHRIS SOULES SPEAKS OUT: Nearly two-and-a-half years after Bachelor star Chis Soules was involved in a car accident that killed one man, he is speaking out. He tells People: “There was a period after the accident that I didn’t want to get out of bed. There was no hope left in life for me. I was severely depressed and scared. There was nothing left to live for. But you take it one day at a time. Luckily, I have a family that is super supportive and friends that gave everything they could to keep my head in a relatively good space. I’m not going to lie, there were moments I didn’t think it was worth waking up.” The 38-year-old added: “The worst things you could possibly think, I’ve thought.”

AFFAIR SHOWRUNNER ADDRESSES RUTH WILSON’S ALLEGATIONS: In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the story that Ruth Wilson left suddenly over a “toxic” environment perpetuated by showrunner Sarah Treem emerged. Now, she’s responding in a column in Deadline. Treem acknowledged that the pair had differences over the character’s arc, but added that she always aimed to maintain a respectful environment. She wrote, in part: “On a continuous basis throughout Ruth’s time on the show, I tried to protect her and shoot sex scenes safely and respectfully … We didn’t agree on the choices of the character or whether or not a sex scene was necessary to advance the plot, but that is not the same thing as not respecting or supporting an actress’s need to feel safe in her work environment, which is something I always take incredibly seriously.”

KENDALL JENNER TALKS TURN ONS: Just in case you were wondering, model Kendall Jenner is sharing her biggest turn-ons in a new ad for Calvin Klein. She spills: “Someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.” Her biggest turn-off? “Someone who is trying to be something they’re not or trying to prove something.”

MOB WIVES STAR DRITA D’AVANZO, HUSBAND ARRESTED FOR WEAPONS & DRUGS: Mob Wives TV star Drita D’Avanzo and her husband were busted with weapons and drugs at a raid in their home, Page Six reports. D’Avanzo, 43, and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, 50, were arrested on multiple charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, cops said.