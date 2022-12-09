Celebrity Gossip: Paris Hilton, Dylan Minnette, Chris Kattan + More!

PARIS HILTON’S READY FOR KIDS: Paris Hilton is ready to have kids. The heiress told E! News that she and husband Carter Reum are “getting the eggs all ready.” She added, “I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with. But now that I did, I just can’t wait, and he’s gonna be the best father and we’re gonna have the most magical life together.”

DLAN MINNETTE AND LYDIA KNIGHT SPLIT: Dylan Minnette and musician Lydia Knight have split after four years together. The Regrettes singer wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday (December 8th), “Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship. We love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives. please respect our privacy during this time.” Knight and the 13 Reasons Why star have been linked since they were first spotted at Knotts Scary Farms in October 2018.

CHRIS KATTAN HOSPITALIZED WITH PNEUMONIA: Chris Kattan was hospitalized and had to undergo emergency surgery on December 4th. Radar Online reports that the Saturday Night Live alum was on the road for his stand-up comedy tour when he contracted a severe case of pneumonia. According to the outlet, the surgery was a success, and he is expected to be discharged on Friday (December 9th).

BILL HADER AND ALI WONG HAD REBOUND RELATIONSHIP: Bill Hader and Ali Wong had a brief rebound romance that started “at least two months ago.” According to Page Six the two hooked up after the Barry star’s split from Anna Kendrick and Wong’s divorce from Justin Hakuta. Sources told the outlet, “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

WHITNEY WAY THORE SHARES NEWS OF HER MOTHER’S DEATH: Whitney Way Thore shared the news of her mother’s passing on Instagram Thursday (December 8th). The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star wrote, “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago.”. Barbara Thore had cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable condition that causes dementia, seizures, and strokes.