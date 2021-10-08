Celebrity Gossip: Olivia Wilde, Miss Piggy, Tiffani Thiessen + More!

OLIVIA WILDE CARRYING ‘LOVE ON TOUR’ TOTE WHILE HARRY STYLES IS AWAY: Olivia Wilde was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday (Oct. 7th) carrying Harry Styles swag. While her boyfriend is performing around the country at his Love on Tour concerts, the Booksmart director appears to be keeping him close by using a Love On Tour tote bag to carry her belongings. Images obtained by E! showed Wilde carrying the tan bag featuring the image of two frolicking rabbits and the name of Styles’ tour in red at the bottom.

MISS PIGGY CONFIRMS SHE AND KERMIT ARE STILL SEPARATED: In a new interview with E! News, Miss Piggy made it clear that although she “absolutely” considers Kermit a good friend and colleague, they have not gotten back together. While discussing forthcoming Disney+ movie Muppets Haunted Mansion, the Muppet said, “This is a script, ok? This is a fantasy, alright? We are not a couple.” The pair each issued separate statements on social media back in 2015 announcing their split for the second time.

RILEY CHRISTIAN AND MAURISSA GUNN DISCUSS MILESTONE RELATIONSHIP: Bachelor in Paradise star Riley Christian says that his milestone relationship with Maurissa Gunn is “good for the culture.” Christian and Gunn are the franchise’s first-ever Black couple to reach engagement status. Gunn told the outlet, “Because we just went into it [with an] open mind. Our hearts were open and we just happened to meet each other and we look alike, which is even better!” Her 32-year-old fiancé added, “The person that we found love with also happens to look like us, which is great. It’s great for the culture. So, I mean, love is love.” During Tuesday’s (Oct. 5th) finale, Christian popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 43 round-cut diamonds, which was designed by Neil Lane.

TIFFANI THIESSEN CELEBRATES ZACH AND KELLY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tiffani Thiessen paid tribute to her Saved by the Bell character Kelly Kapowski’s 27th wedding anniversary to Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zach Morris on Thursday (Oct. 7th). The actress captioned an old photo of her and her former co-star with, “Happy 27th Anniversary Kelly & Zach!. Way to keep the love going. #friendsforever #tbt.” The characters were married in the TV movie, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas which served as the series finale for the NBC show in 1994.